Metros

București airport metro construction contract awarded

By 2023-04-10T05:00:00

Bucuresti metro M6 to Otopeni

ROMANIA: București metro operator Metrorex has selected a consortium of Turkish contractor Gülermak and its local partner Somet to design and build the second section of metro Line M6 to Henri Coandă International Airport at Otopeni.

