ARGENTINA: Tenders for construction of the 5 km initial phase of the driverless metro Line F in Buenos Aires are to be called in June, Buenos Aires mayor Jorge Macri announced on March 5.

The 5 km first section is to serve six stations, linking Brandsen in the south with Tucumán in the centre, where interchange would be provided to lines B and D. The estimated cost of this section is US$1·1bn, which includes the procurement of 14 trainsets.

A 4 km second phase with five stations is planned to extend the line to Plaza Italia in the northwest of the city centre.

The decision to build Line F was made in as long ago as 2001. It aims to relieve overcrowding on Line C.

Construction on the first section is expected to start in 2026, tenders for rolling stock procurement are expected to be called by June 2027 and inauguration of the line is planned for 2031.

The first section of Line F is planned to carry 307 000 passengers a day, growing to 600 000 passengers a day when the extension to Plaza Italia is completed.