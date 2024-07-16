Show Fullscreen

CHINA: CRRC Qingdao Sifang has unveiled its six-car Cetrovo 1.0 Carbon Star Express metro trainset, which features carbon fibre composite bodyshells, bogies and other load-bearing structures.

The manufacturer says the material is five times stronger than steel, reducing the overall train weight by 11% and power consumption by 7%.

The trainset which was shown to local media on June 26 has completed factory testing and is to enter service on Qingdao Line 1 later this year as a showcase for the technology.

It is equipped for GoA4 unattended driverless operation at up to 140 km/h, and has CRRC’s SmartCare equipment which is designed to reduce maintenance costs throughout the train’s life.

In 2018 CRRC Qingdao Sifang showed a prototype carbon fibre metro car at the InnoTrans trade fair in Berlin.