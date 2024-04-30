Sevilla metro Line 3 northern section construction image Ministro de Transportes y Movilidad Sostenible

SPAIN: Work has started on the construction of Sevilla metro Line 3, following a groundbreaking ceremony attended by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Minister of Transport & Sustainable Mobility Óscar Puente and Minister of Housing & Urban Development Isabel Rodríguez on April 8.

When complete the 7·6 km Line 3 will connect the northern suburb of Pino Montano to an interchange with metro Line 1 and MetroCentro tram route T1 at Prado de San Sebastián. The line will have 12 stations, one at street level and the rest underground.

Sevilla metro Line 3 image Junta de Andalucía (1)

The route will serve the city’s San Lázaro hospital and Macarena health centre, as well as a local population of around 120 000 inhabitants. Offering an end-to-end journey time of 18 min, Line 3 is projected to carry 13·3 million passengers per year, avoiding an estimated 25 000 car journeys per day.

The entire route is expected to take around eight years to build, at a budgeted cost of €1·3bn. Funding for the project is being provided by the national government, the Junta de Andalucía and the European Union.

Sevilla metro Line 3 northern section construction image Junta de Andalucía (2)

A €95·7m contract for construction of an initial 1·7 km section with three stations at the northern end of the line was awarded to a consortium led by OHLA on April 17. This section will mostly run in tunnel, apart from 300 m on the surface. Pino Montano Norte station will be at ground level, while Pino Montano and Los Mares will be underground.

Sevilla metro Line 3 depot construction image Junta de Andalucía

The contract also includes the construction of a 700 m branch to the depot at Pino Montano Norte, which has been under development since early 2023. This spur will have a 138 m viaduct across the junction with the Tamarguillo stream and the Ronda Súpernorte ring road SE-20.

Meanwhile, the President of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno confirmed that tenders had been called for preparatory works on the 12·9 km metro Line 2. This east-west route is intended to link La Cartuja with Torreblanca, passing under the historic city centre. 

Topics