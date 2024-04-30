Show Fullscreen

SPAIN: Work has started on the construction of Sevilla metro Line 3, following a groundbreaking ceremony attended by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Minister of Transport & Sustainable Mobility Óscar Puente and Minister of Housing & Urban Development Isabel Rodríguez on April 8.

When complete the 7·6 km Line 3 will connect the northern suburb of Pino Montano to an interchange with metro Line 1 and MetroCentro tram route T1 at Prado de San Sebastián. The line will have 12 stations, one at street level and the rest underground.

The route will serve the city’s San Lázaro hospital and Macarena health centre, as well as a local population of around 120 000 inhabitants. Offering an end-to-end journey time of 18 min, Line 3 is projected to carry 13·3 million passengers per year, avoiding an estimated 25 000 car journeys per day.

The entire route is expected to take around eight years to build, at a budgeted cost of €1·3bn. Funding for the project is being provided by the national government, the Junta de Andalucía and the European Union.

A €95·7m contract for construction of an initial 1·7 km section with three stations at the northern end of the line was awarded to a consortium led by OHLA on April 17. This section will mostly run in tunnel, apart from 300 m on the surface. Pino Montano Norte station will be at ground level, while Pino Montano and Los Mares will be underground.

The contract also includes the construction of a 700 m branch to the depot at Pino Montano Norte, which has been under development since early 2023. This spur will have a 138 m viaduct across the junction with the Tamarguillo stream and the Ronda Súpernorte ring road SE-20.

Meanwhile, the President of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno confirmed that tenders had been called for preparatory works on the 12·9 km metro Line 2. This east-west route is intended to link La Cartuja with Torreblanca, passing under the historic city centre.