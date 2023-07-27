Show Fullscreen

SPAIN: Tenders have been called for a contract to build a 1·5 km section of the future Metro de Sevilla Line 3.

The €132m 36-month contract covers a section of the line which will run in a 12·5 m deep cut-and-cover tunnel with two stations at Los Carteros and San Lázaro.

When completed, the €1·3bn Line 3 will run 7·5 km from an interchange with Line 1 at Prado de San Sebastián to Pino Montano Norte, with 12 stations.

Tenders have now been awarded or called for the construction of 3·2 km of the route, and work is underway on a 650 m section which will provide access to a new maintenance depot.

The end-to-end journey time on the line will be 18 min.