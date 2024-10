Show Fullscreen

FRANCE: Scheuzer is to design a build a custom battery-electric track renewals train for use by contractor TSO on the Paris metro network’s steel wheel and rubber-tyred lines from 2027.

The contract signed at InnoTrans will support operator RATP’s plans to make use of technology to increase track renewal rates, enabling it to ensure reliable services as demand increases in the coming years.

The aim is to renew 2·5 km of rubber-tyred track and 6 km of steel track each year.