INDIA: Delhi Metro Rail Corp has added additional ticket purchasing options in an effort to make transactions easier.

Passengers buying Indian Railways tickets online or through the app can now book a DMRC metro ticket in QR code format up to 120 days in advance. This ticket is valid for a single journey for a period of four days starting one day before the specified journey date.

QR code tickets can also be bought through Amazon Pay, with users able get exclusive offers. ’This solution offers quick, contactless transactions and eliminates the need for tokens and exact change, providing a seamless experience’, said Anuradha Aggarwal, Director of Amazon Pay India.

DMRC said removing the need for physical tokens would reduce the time need to buy a ticket from 15 min to just 15 sec.

DMRC has also appointed Airtel Payments Bank to process National Common Mobility Card transactions on cards issued by any bank.