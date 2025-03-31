Show Fullscreen

INDIA: Delhi Metro Rail Corp has been confirmed as low bidder for a 12-year contract to operate and maintain Phase 2 of the Chennai metro network.

The package covers the operation of lines 3, 4 and 5, which together total 116·1 route-km with 119 stations. All three lines are currently being built to 1 435 mm gauge with 25 kV 50 Hz electrification, and will be equipped for driverless operation to GoA4. DMRC’s low bid announced on March 11 is valued at Rs58·7bn.

The following day saw Alstom Transport India named as low bidder to supply a further 32 three-car trains to operate on the Phase 2 lines. Including 15 years of maintenance, this contract is valued at Rs15·38bn. The trains will be fitted with ATO for unattended operation from the outset.

Each train will be formed of two driving motor cars flanking a central trailer. They will be designed for a maximum speed of 90 km/h but will run at up to 80 km/h in normal service. The vehicles will be 22·6 m long and 2 900 mm wide, providing capacity for a total of 980 passengers in a three-car set.

Dynamic route maps will be installed at eight locations through each train, showing position, direction and the next station alongside other information in both Tamil and English. A further six digital displays will be provided to display advertising.

The first trains are due to be delivered in 19 months following contract signature, with the order to be completed within three years.

The latest build of 96 cars would follow on from Alstom’s existing contract to supply 108 vehicles for Line 4. These trains are already in production, with the first set being rolled out in September 2024. BEML has been selected to build rolling stock for lines 3 and 5; a contract for 210 vehicles was placed in November 2024.