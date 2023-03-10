Metros

Docklands Light Railway depot expansion gets underway

By 2023-03-10T05:00:00

TfL Image - DLR Depot at Beckton (2)

UK: Transport for London has appointed Morgan Sindall Infrastructure as main delivery partner for the expansion of the Docklands Light Railway’s Beckton depot to accommodate new B23 trainsets being supplied by CAF.

