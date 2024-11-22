Show Fullscreen

USA: The Operation Lifesaver safety campaign has expressed concern over an increase in illegal ‘Subway surfing’, where people ride on the outside of metro trains, and New York City Transit has deployed drones to back up a publicity campaign developed with teenagers to tackle the problem which has caused at least six deaths on its network this year.

‘These dangerous activities not only put lives at risk but also impact families and communities in unimaginable ways’, said Operation Lifesaver Executive Director Rachel Maleh on November 8. ‘Tracks and trains demand respect and making safe choices around them can make the difference between life and loss. We urge everyone to discuss the importance of safe decisions and actions around trains and tracks with loved ones. Your words can make a powerful difference.’

The New York Police Department is using drones to check moving Subway trains for surfers, with officers then holding the train at the next station to remove them. Deployment is informed by public emergency calls, and by the end of October had caught 114 people. They were aged from nine to 33 years, with the average being 14.

A ‘Subway Surfing Kills — Ride Inside, Stay Alive’ campaign is underway, with announcements and publicity material created by young people. Information is being included with students’ travel tickets, branded hand-outs in schools, and social media posts and influencer collaborations across platforms including TikTok, Instagram and YouTube; Meta, Google, and TikTok have made space available on their platforms to amplify the campaign.

‘Subway surfing is a deadly trap, one that is endangering more and more young people who see others doing it on social media’, said New York Mayor Eric Adams. ‘But those five minutes of online fame could lead to years of regret and pain, or a lifetime of trauma and heartbreak for a family that loses a child.’