UK: Dragados UK has appointed AECOM as lead designer for the first stage of the construction of passenger tunnels to increase capacity at London Underground’s Elephant & Castle station.

In September 2024 Transport for London awarded Dragados UK a contract to design and build 135 m of tunnels to link a new Northern Line station box at the station with the existing platforms and overbridge. This will significantly increase capacity, with footfall expected to rise by up to 40% by 2041, and will provide step-free access to the Northern Line.

AECOM will lead on engineering, as well as environment and stakeholder engagement services. WW+P Architects and Dr Sauer & Partners will provide architectural services and tunnelling expertise under AECOM.

Excavation is to begin this year for completion in 2027.

AECOM previously worked with Dragados UK on the Bank Station Capacity Upgrade project.

The Elephant & Castle Station Capacity Upgrade project includes provision for the long-proposed but currently unfunded Bakerloo Line extension to Lewisham via Old Kent Road and New Cross Gate.