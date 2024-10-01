Show Fullscreen

UK: Transport for London has awarded Dragados UK a contract to design and build passenger tunnels to link a new Northern Line station box at London Underground’s Elephant & Castle station with the line’s existing platforms and overbridge.

Work on the station box began in January 2022 and reached the lowest level at 33 m below ground in March this year.

Work on excavating around 135 m of tunnels under the latest contract which was announced on September 30 will start next year and is due to be completed in 2027.

Show Fullscreen

The box and tunnelling is being funded by the Greater London Authority, London Borough of Southwark and contributions from local developers.

The fit-out of the box will be undertaken in Stage 2, subject to funding approval.

Show Fullscreen

The station box will support a projected 25% to 40% per cent increase in demand for services from compared to pre-pandemic levels by 2041. It will also support an oversite development including a campus for the London College of Communication.

Thee project makes provision for the long-proposed but currently unfunded Bakerloo Line extension to Lewisham via Old Kent Road and New Cross Gate.