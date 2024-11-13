Show Fullscreen

TAIWAN: Alstom has delivered the first medium-capacity automated metro trainset for the 22·8 km Wanda Line, also known as the Light Green Line and Line 7, which will provide a 30 min journey time between Taipei and New Taipei City.

In 2018 the Taipei City Government’s Department of Rapid Transit Systems awarded a consortium of Alstom and local partner CTCI the €378m rolling stock and railway systems contract for Phase One. This will run 9·5 km underground from Chiang Kai-Shek Memorial Hall to Juguang and is expected to open in 2027.

This was followed in 2020 by the €424m contract for the 13·2 km mostly elevated Phase Two which will extend the line to the Xinzhuang Line’s Huilong station. Completion is expected in 2031.

Alstom is supplying a total of 35 four-car Metropolis trainsets from its factory at Taubaté in Brazil. Each car will have 26 seats arranged longitudinally, and each trainset will have a capacity of 700 passengers. The livery was chosen by the public, with aqua ripples based on local rivers.

Alstom will also supply the Urbalis 400 communications-based train control for driverless operation from its Saint-Ouen site in France and Bengaluru in India, as well as the SCADA system and platform screen doors.

CTCI will provide the track, power supplies, depot equipment, telecoms and ticketing systems.

‘We are not just building a metro line; we are enhancing connectivity, reducing travel times and promoting sustainable urban living’, said Ling Fang, President of Alstom Asia Pacific, when the first trainset was officially handed over at Jin-Cheng depot on November 11.