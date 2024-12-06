Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: Hamburg U-Bahn operator Hamburger Hochbahn has awarded GBM Gleisbaumechanik Brandenburg a contract to supply up to 15 custom-designed wagons for engineering trains.

GBM has previously supplied the operator with nine LB7 wagons from its factory in Brandenburg an der Havel. The LB8 will be a new design, able to carry two different roll-off and ISO containers at the same time to enable Hochbahn to rationalise material handling.

GBM said its designers have mastered the challenges posed by this flexibility, with particular attention paid to optimising the electronic brake controls to take into account different loadings.

‘With the development of the new vehicle, GBM is demonstrating its ability to successfully handle an order of this magnitude’, said the company’s Managing Director Dr Volker Keller on November 27.