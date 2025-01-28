Show Fullscreen

INDIA: Hyderabad Metro has taken part in the express transfer of a heart between two hospitals for a life-saving transplant.

Hyderabad Metro Rail said the 13 km journey to deliver the organ from Kamineni Hospitals to Gleneagles Global Hospital at 21.30 on January 17 took just 13 min thanks to ‘meticulous planning and seamless collaboration’ with medical professionals.

‘We are committed to utilising our infrastructure and expertise to support critical services and save lives’, said KVB Reddy, Managing Director & CEO of metro operator L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd. The initiative ’reflects our dedication to community welfare and showcases the capability of Hyderabad Metro to act swiftly in emergencies’.