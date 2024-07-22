Show Fullscreen

SINGAPORE: Singapore Post and operator SMRT are testing the use of metro trains for moving post.

SingPost ‘mail ambassadors’ will travel from collection points at Tampines and Raffles Place stations to the sorting facility near Paya Lebar station, travelling on off-peak East-West Line services between 11.00 and 14.00.

The three-month pilot scheme launched in June will study the potential cost efficiencies and carbon emission savings. If the scheme is successful it could be expanded to further stations.

‘At the heart of all of Stellar Lifestyle’s activities is a commitment to promoting a more sustainable way of living, working and operating businesses’, said Tony Heng, President of SMRT’s property and retail management, media and advertising subsidiary which is working with SingPost on the trial.

‘We remain on the lookout for new opportunities with like-minded companies to not only enrich the commuter experience but drive positive change or impact to the communities we serve.’