SWEDEN: Stockholm metro maintenance contractor Strukton Rail has awarded Vossloh a subcontract to use a High Speed Grinding machine to remove corrugations, slip waves and other signs of rail wear.

The HSG-city grinding machine can be pulled or pushed and grinds the rails while travelling at up to 60 km/h.

The contract runs for two years from August and can be extended for a further six years. The HSG-city machine will operate at during overnight engineering hours.

‘The HSG-city is already in use in many cities around the world’, said Jonas Ivenäs, Deputy Managing Director at Vossloh Rail Services Scandinavia, on April 9. ‘I am very pleased that we can now also contribute to an improved ride experience and more cost-effective operation of the network in the Stockholm metro.’