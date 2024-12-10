Show Fullscreen

ITALY: The first of 14 six-car metro trainsets that Hitachi Rail is supplying for Roma’s metro lines A and B has been completed.

The trainset was inspected by Eugenio Patanè, Council Member for Transport at Roma municipality, when paid a visit to Hitachi Rail’s Reggio Calabria plant on November 24.

A framework agreement was signed in December 2022 for the supply of 30 trainsets, with a firm order for 12 for Line B and two for Line A.

The 106 m long trainset has 24 doors on each side and has a maximum speed of 80 km/h. It has capacity to carry 1 204 passengers, 204 of which can be seated. It features four spaces for wheelchairs and air-conditioning.

‘The new generation trains will allow to renew and lower the average age of the fleet circulating on the lines of the capital’s metro’, Patanè said. ‘Furthermore, the trainsets will allow a reduction in energy consumption of about 10% compared to the fleet currently in use on the two lines. This result is made possible thanks to the weight of the new trains, reduced by 5%, and the greater efficiency of the traction system.’