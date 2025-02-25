Show Fullscreen

ITALY: The municipality of Roma has reached an agreement with the Ministry of Infrastructure & Transport for financing the next phases of metro Line C.

The city council has also approved feasibility studies for five more tram lines.

Metro Line C to Farnesina

On February 12, the city council said it had finalised a deal with the ministry for the allocation of €4bn to further extend Line C.

The funding covers the extension of Line C from Piazza Venezia to Clodio-Mazzini and Farnesina. It also provides for additional resources for ongoing works between San Giovanni, Colosseo and Piazza Venezia.

‘We want this strategic infrastructure to reach Farnesina passing through San Pietro [Basilica] to give the city a much more efficient and sustainable public transport system. The extraordinary Jubilee of 2033 [of the Roman Catholic Church] can be an opportunity to accelerate this route that Roma deserves’, said Mayor Roberto Gualtieri.

Five tram extensions

Meanwhile, the city is making progress on extending the light rail network in the capital.

Roma Councillor for Transport Eugenio Patanè has announced that construction of the tram line linking Ponte Mammolo to the Palmiro Togliatti main line station is scheduled to start on March 3.

Between mid-December and the end of January, the city approved feasibility studies for five tram lines.

Approved in December, one new route would link Tiburtina high speed station with Ponte Mammolo on metro Line B, at an estimated cost of €123m. Another would be built between the Anagnina terminus of metro Line A and Torre Angela on metro Line C, at an estimated cost of €410m.

An extension would be built to take tram Route 2 from Piazza Mancini to Vigna Clara on suburban rail Line FL10; this is estimated to cost €130m.

The 950 mm gauge Termini – Giardinetti light rail line would be extended to the Parcheggio Scambiatore A1 park and ride facility in Tor Vergata, at an estimated cost of €48m.

The latest approval came on January 30, covering a section of tramway to link Trastevere main line station with Via di Vigna Murata in the southeast of the city.

The municipality aims to apply to the transport ministry to request funding for the expansion programme.