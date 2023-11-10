Show Fullscreen

DENMARK: Specialist logistics company Van der Vlist is organising the multi-modal transport of 34 København metro trains by sea to Zeebrugge and then to Rotterdam, where Alstom is to undertake a €30m mid-life refurbishment programme over three years.

The 39 m long, 59 tonne three-car trainsets are being moved in one piece, with a total transport length of 49·5 m and weight of 151 tonnes.

The driverless trainsets were supplied by AnsaldoBreda for the opening of the metro in 2002 and are used on lines M1 and M2.

The refurbishment programme is designed to provide another 10 years of operational life, and includes interior and exterior renovation and component replacement.