POLAND: The city of Kraków has established a committee to advance the detailed development of long-standing proposals for what would be Poland’s second metro.

The first phase would run 6 km from the intersection of Reymonta and Piastowska streets in the west to the Młyńskie roundabout in the east. There would be three stations in the city centre near the main railway station, Bagatela Theatre and Mogilskie road intersection.

A heavy metro is envisaged, rather than putting trams underground as has previously been studied.

The cost is estimated at 3bn złoty, with city, national and EU contributions envisaged and a public-private partnership model to be used. The city’s Mayor Aleksander Miszalski, who was elected earlier this year, hopes that a contract could be awarded for construction of the initial section by the end of 2025. Civil works could begin in 2028.

Later phases could extend the line east to Nowa Huta and west to Bronowice, taking it to a total of 20 km.