MALAYSIA: Mass Rapid Transit Corp has begun a three-month consultation over its plans for the Circle (MRT3) line in Kuala Lumpur.

From September 2 to December 2 2024 the public is being asked to provide feedback on the planned alignment and other aspects of the proposed 51 km orbital metro line, which would have 31 stations, including 10 interchanges providing connections with other metro, light metro, monorail and suburban rail routes.

The line is intended to will shorten journeys between radial lines and help people avoid congested city centre stations.

Alignment maps, site plans and project details can be viewed at eight MRT information kiosks, 27 mobile display points and online.