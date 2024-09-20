Show Fullscreen

UKRAINE: Kyiv Metro restarted passenger services on the six-station Lybidska – Teremky section of Line M2 on September 12, following the completion of a nine-month project to address water and sand ingress.

The work cost 383m hryvnia, 62m hryvnia less than had been estimated. It included waterproofing the tunnel lining and chemically sealing the soil, replacing a 27 m section of tunnel lining and reinforcing 50 m of adjacent lining, relocating cables and excavating a 15 m deep pit.

Experts also took the opportunity to investigate the cause of the leakage, concluding that it was caused by design errors and poor-quality construction and installation works. The damaged section was constructed in 2008-10 using cut-and-cover techniques at 8 to 10 m depth in difficult conditions and crossing the area of the River Lybid.