UK: UK Power Networks Services has begun work on a £24m project to upgrade sections of London Underground’s high voltage power network to support the introduction of Siemens Mobility trains on the Piccadilly Line.

The scope includes substation improvements at Neasden, Acton Town and Ravenscourt Park, as well as high voltage equipment enhancement, extensions and modifications. Some of the work will also support the resilience of the Northern Line.

Work began on March 25 and is due to be completed in 2027.

UK Power Networks Services previously won a £40m Piccadilly Line contract in June 2022, and has undertaken 16 substation upgrades along the Metropolitan, Circle, Hammersmith & City, and District lines.