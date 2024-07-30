Show Fullscreen

UK: Transport for London is looking for innovative approaches to managing safety at the platform-train interface, where there is a risk of people or objects falling onto the track.

TfL is seeking to eliminate or reduce the risk of falls on the track and between the train and the platform, eliminate or reduce of incidents caused by objects or people getting trapped in the doors, and reduce the potential consequences of such incidents if they do occur.

It notes that a gap between the train and the platform is a common feature of metros around the world. While platform edge doors or screens can provide protection, they are expensive to retrofit and can obstruct visibility for train operators.

The market sounding exercise is being handled by TfL’s Open Innovation Team, which looks for ‘creative, resourceful and novel’ ways to do things better, quicker or cheaper.