Show Fullscreen

FRANCE: Lyon transport authority Sytral Mobilités and operator Keolis inaugurated a 2·4 km extension of metro Line B from Gare d’Oullins to Saint-Genis-Laval Hôpital Lyon Sud on October 20.

The fully underground southwestern extension serves one intermediate station at Oullins Centre. The journey time is 3 min. Construction has taken seven years and tunnelling was carried out using a TBM.

Show Fullscreen

The extension is expected to add 50 000 passengers to the line, 25 000 at each station. The local bus network was also reorganised in response to the opening.

The €391m project was jointly funded by the central government, Sytral Mobilités, Métropole de Lyon and the Rhône département.

Show Fullscreen

The automated Line B is operated by Alstom MPL 16 two-car rubber-tyred trainsets. From September 2024, most trains are expected to run as pairs of two-car sets. Peak headway will be kept at the current 2 min 11 sec.