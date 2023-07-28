Show Fullscreen

FRANCE: Lyon transport authority Sytral Mobilités has presented a €1·6bn programme covering renewal and enhancement of the city’s four-line metro network from 2023 to 2035.

The investment is split into three tranches, funded from Sytral’s own resources. In 2023-26, €222m is to be spent, followed by €775m in 2026-32 and the remaining €611m by 2035.

Line A to be automated

At a cost of €686m, Sytral Mobilités is to automate Line A to Grade of Automation 4. All stations are to be equipped with platform screen doors, an updated CBTC system deployed, and 20 four-car trainsets procured. The existing Line A fleet of 26 two-car MPL 75 trainsets manufactured by Alsthom and currently being overhauled by ACC M are to be replaced.

The maintenance facilities at La Poudrette would also be rebuilt to accommodate the new rolling stock. Full automation is to be delivered by 2035.

Resignalling Line D

The upgrading of driverless Line D has been allocated €339m. In 2023-30, Sytral is to replace the current ‘Maggaly’ signalling system, supplied by Matra when the line opened in 1991. Regarded as the first fully automated large-profile metro line in the world, Line D is the busiest of the four lines, used by 275 000 passengers a day.

The current Line D fleet of twin-section Alsthom-built MPL 85 trainsets is to be modified to permit operation in pairs, doubling throughput on the line. In addition, Sytral intends to procure a further 14 trains.

Line B

Sytral Mobilités is to increase capacity on Line B at a cost of €320m. A two-station extension from Oullins-Gare to Hopiteaux-Lyon-Sud is due to be inaugurated in October, for which Alstom is supplying 14 two-car MPL16 trainsets.

From 2025, all trains will run as four-car formations, and the platforms at Lyon-Part-Dieu are to be expanded to support the longer trains.

Line C improvements

Line C is only 2·5 km long, having opened in 1974 following conversion of a funicular to rack railway operation.

Here the transport authority expects to spend €239m on enhancements by 2035. Key interventions include double-tracking the section between Hénon and Cuire, fitting the line with CBTC and procuring between seven and nine two-car trainsets.

The network’s main operational control centre Part-Dieu is also to be renewed by 2027 at a cost of €89m to support the more intensive operations planned for the four routes.