SPAIN: Metro de Madrid has announced more details of its plans for the automation of the 23·5 km, 28-station circular Line 6, which is the busiest on the network with an average of 618 000 passengers on weekdays.

Work on the €129m project is scheduled to start in 2025.

The line is to be rebuilt with slab track and realigned where necessary to reduce noise and vibration. This will require two blockades, between Moncloa and Méndez Álvaro via Laguna from June to September 2025, and then between Moncloa and Legazpì via Avenida de América from September to December. A free replacement bus service will be provided.

The line’s existing communications-based train control supports GoA2 operation with the driver responsible for operating the doors and starting the train at stations. This will be retained but migrated to GoA4 unattended operation.

The stations will also be equipped with platform screen doors.

In June, CAF was awarded a €400m contract to supply 40 six-car trainsets for lines 6 and 8.