Show Fullscreen

SPAIN: The junta of Andalucía has called tenders for the supply of power supply equipment, signalling and other systems to equip the tramway under construction in Alcalá de Guadaíra to the east of Sevilla.

Construction of the 12·5 km line from Montecarmelo to an interchange with Metro de Sevilla Line 1 at Pablo de Olavide began in 2007 but was repeatedly suspended, most recently in 2018. The project was revived in 2019 following intervention by the European Commission, and work is underway to repair assets which had been vandalised during the suspension.

As well as the overhead electrification, the latest procurement package covers the provision of a connection to the national grid and five susbtations (budgeted at €36·1m), signalling, communications, CCTV and control systems (€33·1m), and the completion of the tram stops including lifts, lighting and related urban architecture (€13·2 m)

Earlier this year CAF was awarded a €32·5m contract to supply six trams to operate the line once it has been completed.