FRANCE: Paris transport operator RATP has awarded Alstom a firm order to supply a further 103 five-car MF19 metro trainsets.

The order comprises 67 trains for Line 13, 22 for Line 12 and 14 for Line 8. They will have driving cabs when they enter service from 2027, but will be suitable for future conversion to automatic operation.

The €800m order announced by Alstom on March 7 is being 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités, which approved funding in February.

It has been placed under a December 2019 framework agreement which included an initial batch of 44 trainsets for use on lines 10, 7bis and 3bis from 2025.

Production is underway at Alstom’s Crespin and Valenciennes-Petite Forêt sites, with testing of the first train about to begin.

The trains will have wide gangways, modern passenger information systems, large windows and 100% LED lighting, with ergonomic seating, heating and air-conditioning, USB sockets for recharging mobile devices, CCTV and integrated cybersecurity protection