Show Fullscreen

ITALY: A 1·9 km one-station extension of Napoli metro Line 1 from Garibaldi to Centro Direzionale opened on April 1, as work progresses to take the line to the airport.

Show Fullscreen

Mayor Gaetano Manfredi said the Centro Direzionale station designed by EMBT architects is strategically important as it serves a busy and densely populated area and will become an important interchange.

Show Fullscreen

A further extension to Tribunale station is to open in the next few months, and the mayor said work is proceeding on ’the primary objective: the metro Line 1 extension to the airport’.

Councillor for Infrastructure & Mobility Edoardo Cosenza said the extension to Napoli-Capodichino International Airport is expected to open in June 2027, meaning ’Napoli is going to be the first city in the world with a metro that connects the airport, the high speed rail station and the port’.