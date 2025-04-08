Napoli_01

ITALY: A 1·9 km one-station extension of Napoli metro Line 1 from Garibaldi to Centro Direzionale opened on April 1, as work progresses to take the line to the airport.

Napoli_03

Mayor Gaetano Manfredi said the Centro Direzionale station designed by EMBT architects is strategically important as it serves a busy and densely populated area and will become an important interchange.

Napoli_02

A further extension to Tribunale station is to open in the next few months, and the mayor said work is proceeding on ’the primary objective: the metro Line 1 extension to the airport’.

Councillor for Infrastructure & Mobility Edoardo Cosenza said the extension to Napoli-Capodichino International Airport is expected to open in June 2027, meaning ’Napoli is going to be the first city in the world with a metro that connects the airport, the high speed rail station and the port’.

Topics