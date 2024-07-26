Show Fullscreen

SPAIN: Metro de Bilbao has announced a €736m plan to increase capacity by 12% by upgrading its metre-gauge network and replacing its oldest vehicles.

Communications-based train control is to be installed at an estimated cost of €130m. This would enable headways to be reduced and provide greater operational flexibility, improved punctuality and more accurate real-time train position information.

A €6m modernisation of the control centre to enable real-time management of train movements would facilitate the operation of short workings and shuttle services to handle traffic peaks.

The largest element of the programme is the planned €600m procurement of 37 five-car trainsets which would have a higher capacity than the existing fleet dating from the early 1990s, as well as modern diagnostic and passenger information systems. The new trains would be 35% more energy-efficient, reducing the operator’s annual electricity bill by up to €1·5m.

The first are expected to enter service in 2027-28, with deliveries running to 2033.

Metro de Bilbao operates a two-line Y-shaped network totalling 44 km. There is also a Line 3, which is operated by regional railway company Euskotren.