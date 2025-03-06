Show Fullscreen

FRANCE: Paris metro operator RATP has awarded Hitachi Rail a contract to supply lineside communications-based train control technology for Line 12.

The framework contract announced on February 27 has been awarded under RATP’s OCTYS (Open Control Train Interchangeable Integrated System) 2030 programme.

There is a €20m firm order for design and installation services on Line 12, and options for additional provisions including maintenance which could take the value to €65m.

The 17·2 km Line 12 with 31 stations is Hitachi Rail’s third CBTC project in Paris, with the technology already in operation on Line 3 and due to be commissioned on Line 6 later this year.

Siemens Mobility has a contract to install Trainguard MT CBTC equipment on the Line 12 trains by 2028.