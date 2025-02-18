Show Fullscreen

FRANCE: The first MF19 trainset for the Paris metro was unveiled by operator RATP, manufacturer Alstom and transport authority Ile-de-France-Mobilités on February 14.

In November 2019 RATP selected a 50:50 consortium of Alstom and what was then Bombardier Transportation to supply up to 410 steel-wheel trainsets to replace MF67, MF77 and MF88 sets on eight lines.

Line Number of sets Entry into service 10 30 late 2025 3b and 7b 14 2026 13 67 2027 12 22 2028 8 14 2029

So far firm orders have been placed for 147 sets, financed by Ile-de-France-Mobilités. Production is underway at Alstom’s Crespin plant, with components coming from Ornans, Tarbes, Toulouse, Villeurbanne and Aix-en-Provence.

An order for a further 147 trainsets is expected to be confirmed this year.

The modular trainsets can be produced as four-car sets 61 m long, or as five-car sets in 76 m short or 77 m long variants. They can be supplied with cabs for GoA2 semi-automated operation, with the possibility of conversion for GoA4 unattended operation.

The interiors can be configured for ‘comfort’ or ‘capacity’, with the high capacity interiors having fewer seats to increase standing space for sets deployed on the busy lines 8 and 13. Features include wide gangways, LED lighting, CCTV, air-conditioning and passenger information systems.

The introduction of the MF19 trains will involve modifications to the power supplies, deployment of the Octys control system, refurbishing the St-Fargeau maintenance depot serving lines 3, 3b and 7b and building a new depot for Line 8 in Créteil.