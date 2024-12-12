Show Fullscreen

CHILE: CAF has been awarded a contract to supply and maintain six five-car trainsets as part of the project to extend Metro de Santiago’s Line 6 at both ends.

CAF has previously supplied nearly 80 trainsets for lines 1, 3 and 6. The latest units from CAF’s Inneo family will be equipped for GoA4 unattended driverless operation, as were the 41 supplied for lines 3 and 6.

Announcing the latest order on December 9 the manufacturer said Metro de Santiago is ’an invaluable customer for CAF, as it is one of the most technology advanced operators, both locally and internationally’.