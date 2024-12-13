Show Fullscreen

COLOMBIA: Metro de Medellín has awarded CAF a contract to supply 13 three-car trainsets, with final assembly and testing to be undertaken at the operator’s own facilities.

The additional stock is needed to handle growing ridership on the two-line network, which carries over 1 million passengers/day.

The latest trainsets from CAF’s Inneo family will be similar to and compatible with 38 trains supplied in 2009-18.

In 2023 CAF completed a comprehensive refurbishment of 42 MAN trainsets dating from the 1990s to improve their reliability and energy efficiency and to provide a further 25 years of service. On December 11 the operator said this modernisation project had provided it with the knowledge needed to assemble the 13 new trains locally.