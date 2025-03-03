Show Fullscreen

CHINA: The capital of Shanxi province gained a second metro line on February 22 with the opening of Line 1, celebrated at an event held at Xiayuan station.

The 28·7 km line connects western and southeastern areas of Taiyuan, a city of 5·3 million people 400 km southwest of Beijing. It runs from Helongwan east across the city centre, then southeast to Taiyuan Wusu International Airport, with 24 stations. A second airport metro station as part of a planned 1·9 km extension.

The city centre station at Dananmen provides interchange with north-south Line 2 which opened in December 2020. Line 1 also serves Taiyuan Station West Square and East Square stations, which provide interchange with mainline services at Taiyuan’s central station, and a second mainline interchange at Taiyuan South.

Line 1 was approved by the city authority in 2010 and received National Development & Reform Commission approval in 2012, but it wasn’t until December 2019 that construction began.

The line was built by the China Railway Fifth Survey & Design Institute and the China Railway 22nd Bureau.

Line 1 is operated by 28 six-car 80 km/h Type A trainsets manufactured by CRRC Dalian.