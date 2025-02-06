Show Fullscreen

SPAIN: The Junta de Andalucía has awarded a joint venture of Vías y Construcciones, Lantania and DSV Empresa Constructora y Ferroviaria a €173m contract to build Section 3 of the northern part of Sevilla metro Line 3.

This will run 1 km along Calle San Juan de Ribera and Avenida Doctor Fedriani via the Virgen Macarena hospital.

Cut-and cover construction will be used, except in the vicinity of the hospital where the line will be bored underneath the existing underground car park to serve a stop 20 m below street level. This will be built with provision for the future interchange with Line 4.

Betancourt Ingenieros and Eptisa have been awarded a €4·9m contract to supervise the works, and Ingeniería Atecsur has a €0·5m contract to co-ordinate safety procedures.