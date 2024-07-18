Show Fullscreen

SINGAPORE: SMRT Trains and Nanyang Polytechnic have co-created two diplomas to support the development of talent for the transport sector.

The 2½-year part-time Diploma in Engineering (Public Transport Operations) course which is to start in October is designed to upskill existing staff and provide opportunities for mid-career workers transitioning into the rail sector.

It will prepare people for real-life tasks using immersive learning technology. This will include freeing passengers trapped in lifts and responding to turnout failures.

The WSQ Diploma in Retail (Retail Operations) with a Certificate of Completion in Transport Service will be conducted over 20 days in one year to deepen their domain knowledge in service delivery and strategy. ‘Bite-sized’ assessments will help people back into the learning process.

‘A key feature involves NYP working closely with industry majors to co-develop what we teach, and in some cases co-teach, and co-certify’, said NYP Principal & CEO Russell Chan. ‘When companies are at the forefront for their expertise areas, learners acquire the skills and competencies highly sought after by future employers here and abroad.’