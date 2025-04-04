Show Fullscreen

SINGAPORE: The second phase of the Singapore Rail Test Centre been completed, offering facilities for train commissioning and the comprehensive testing of signalling, telecoms, power, control and other systems under realistic local conditions.

‘Expanding and maintaining our rail network requires not just investments into new assets and rail systems, but also the right infrastructure to support testing and innovation’, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Dr Amy Khor on March 28. ‘That is why the opening of SRTC today is a significant milestone.’

Two phases

The facility on the former site of the Raffles Country Club near the East-West Line’s Tuas West depot has been built by GS Engineering & Construction Corp under a S$640m design and build contract awarded in 2020.

The first phase completed in November 2023 includes a 2·8 km ‘high speed’ metro test track with both third rail and overhead conductor electrification and minimal curvature and gradients. This is to enable 100 km/h running for traction and brake testing; the section has been used to commission new Alstom trains for the Circle Line since November 2023.

The second phase adds a 2·8 km track with an S-shaped branch which will be used to ensure rolling stock is integrated with other railway systems, and a 3 km endurance testing loop with a section of gradient.

There is also a three-storey building housing an operations control centre, administration offices, workshops and inspection and maintenance areas to support mid-life upgrading works for trains.

First test centre in southeast Asia

The Land Transport Authority said the 50 ha SRTC would play a key role in efforts to enhance reliability. It will avoid reliance on overseas testing facilities, with Khor noting ‘our weather alone is very different from that of our major vendors in Europe or China’, which until now has required local testing in limited engineering hours.

The SRTC will also be used for training and as a hub for research and innovation, with its status as a national rather than privately owned facility meaning it can be used by multiple manufacturers.

‘SRTC is the first rail test centre in southeast Asia’, said Khor. ‘While we will always prioritise the testing needs of our local rail network, the SRTC could potentially provide specialised testing services to regional operators, fostering greater collaboration and knowledge exchange between our local rail engineers and their regional counterparts.’