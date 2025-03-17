Show Fullscreen

INDIA: In February, Chennai Metro Rail submitted two detailed project reports to the government of Tamil Nadu for expansion of Chennai’s metro.

A new 21·8 km line west from Koyambedu to Ambattur, Avadia and Pattabiram on the Outer Ring Road is designated Line 5b and would serve 19 elevated stations. The project report submitted on February 21 estimates a completion cost of Rs97·44bn, which includes rebuilding three road junctions with flyovers. At Koyambedu the line would feed into the 44·6 km Line 5 under construction for expected opening in 2028, as well as the existing Line 2.

The Tamil Nadu government is also considering a second scheme, whose revised feasibility study was submitted on February 14. This would be a 15·5 km extension of Line 1 running southwest from the airport to Kilambakkam. It would run on viaduct above a new elevated highway, serving 13 high-level stations. The projected cost is Rs9·34bn, including the highway element. The line would parallel IR’s Chennai – Changgalpattu route via Chrompet, Tambaram, Perungulattur and Vandalur, terminating at Kilambakkam Bus Terminal.