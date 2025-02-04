Show Fullscreen

USA: ‘When I stepped onto that new train this morning, it felt like stepping into the future’, Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority General Manager & CEO Collie Greenwood said after the unveiling of the first Stadler CG400 metro trainset on January 30.

In 2019 Stadler was awarded a $646m contract to replace Atlanta’s metro fleet. There is a firm order for 56 four-car CQ400 metro trains, and options available for 25 more four-car sets.

Production is underway at Stadler’s Salt Lake City factory. Wabtec is supplying the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning units, and Knorr Brake Co the braking equipment.

The 113 km/h 750 V DC third rail trains will meet ADA accessibility requirements, with large doors, open gangways, digital displays, charging points and improved safety measures. There is a mix of forward and inward facing seats and areas for luggage and bicycles.

The front ends feature a ‘smile’ which will be illuminated in Red, Gold, Green or Blue according to the line on which the train is running.

The first trainsets are now expected to enter service later this year. Greenwood said ‘these new railcars are an inspiration to everyone at MARTA and to our customers who will get to experience a cleaner and safer ride — and hopefully one that shows them how transit can make their lives easier and their trip more enjoyable.’

In late 2024 MARTA also awarded Stadler a $500m eight-year contract to supply its NOVA Pro communication-based train control to replace the current signalling equipment.

The new fleet forms part of a ‘transformative initiative’ to develop public transport to accommodate a predicted increase in greater Atlanta’s population from 6 million to 8 million by 2050. This also includes zero-emission buses, updating the fare payment system to enable passengers to use credit cards, smartphones and smartwatches, enhanced fare gates to improve security and accessibility, a $1bn refurbishment of all 38 metro stations, real-time train arrival information and a redesigned app.

MARTA is also working with schools to offer work experience placement to help develop the next generation of staff.

‘The future is now, and it’s happening at MARTA’, said board Chair Jennifer Ide.