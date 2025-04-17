Show Fullscreen

SWEDEN: Systra has been awarded its first major metro contract in Stockholm, supporting the control system and rolling stock elements of the Yellow Line project.

The GoA4 driverless line will start at Fridhemsplan in the city centre and run 8 km south on a wholly underground route to Älvsjö with six stations. It is intended to support the development of 48 500 new homes and predicted to carry up to 75 000 passengers/day by 2050.

Construction is planned to start later in 2025 and take around nine years.

The trains will be 75 m long, shorter than the 145 m trains on the rest of the city’s metro network, but will run more frequently to reduce waiting times. The end to end journey time will be about 10 min.

The Stockholm regional authority has opted for full automation, ballastless track and platform screen doors, which are expected to add SKr1bn to the cost but pay for themselves in 10-20 years through lower operating costs. ‘These are investments that Region Stockholm is funding entirely on it own — because they pay off in the long run’, said Niklas Bergman, head of administration for the metro project.

Under its three to four year contract announced on March 27, Systra will support Region Stockholm’s metro project body FUT with technical documentation and specifications for the tendering process, drawing on its experience of projects in Brussels and Toulouse.