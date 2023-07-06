Show Fullscreen

GREECE: Project promoter Hellenic Metro has awarded the THEMA consortium of Milano transport operator ATM (51%) and engineering consultancy Egis (49%) a €250m contract to operate and maintain Thessaloniki metro Line 1 for 11 years.

The first metro line in Greece’s second-largest city is currently under construction with opening planned for next year. It will be the country’s first fully automated metro line, the consortium says.

The 10 km east-west line will connect Neos Sidirodromikos Stathmos with the city’s main railway station and Nea Elvetia, serving 13 stations.

A 5 km southeastern branch between 25 Martiou and Mirka is in the planning phase; this would serve five more stations.

Construction of Line 1 started in 2006 with opening originally planned for 2017.