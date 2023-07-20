Show Fullscreen

BULGARIA: Sofia metro operator Metropolitan JSC has awarded the Simetro consortium of Siemens Mobility and Newag a €68m contract to supply a further eight trainsets for Line 3.

The order announced on July 20 will take the Line 3 fleet to 38 Inspiro trainsets ordered in three batches.

The latest sets are needed for the €270m phase four of the line. This comprises a 6 km six-station extension from the Military Academy at Evlog through the Slatina housing estate to Tsarigradsko Shose, and is scheduled to open in second half of 2026.

The trainsets will be 60 m long and 2 650 mm wide, with the air-conditioned interiors having longitudinal seats and 12 wide doors on each side.

The floors will be made of a cork and aluminium composite to reduce weight and dampen noise.

They will be fitted with Trainguard MT onboard CBTC equipment, and will have a maximum operating speed of 80 km/h with electrodynamic braking almost to a stop.

The car bodies will be manufactured by Siemens Mobility in Wien, with final assembly and testing at Newag’s plant at Nowy Sącz in Poland.