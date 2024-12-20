Show Fullscreen

USA: Automatic train operation has resumed on the Washington DC metro after a 15 year gap.

ATO was installed when the metro opened in 1976, but it was turned off following a fatal collision in June 2009. This was caused by a track circuit failure that caused the automatic train control system to lose detection of a stationary train and transmit speed commands to another train which then hit it.

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said subsequent measures to improve safety included the implementation of preventative maintenance cycles that align with manufacturer recommendations, adjustment of track marker coils to track train location more precisely, implementation of train detection tools to allow controllers to act on potential safety risks, and the replacement of older generation track circuits with a more reliable model.

Trains will run in semi-automated mode with an operator always in the cab to monitor the surroundings, track conditions, train status and door operations. ATO will not be used during bad weather, single line working or when there are staff on the track.

The first phase of the ATO roll-out began on the Red Line on December 15, with other lines to follow in 2025.

‘This is a historic day for Metro operations’, said General Manager & CEO Randy Clarke. ‘Our team’s commitment to returning to ATO implementation has been nothing short of amazing. With the board of directors’ support, and expert advice from our peers, we were able to work closely with the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission to receive concurrence for this final step in the process.’

Principal Director and Chair of the Safety & Operations Committee Don Drummer said ATO offers ‘significant advancements in safety and efficiency for Metro customers and employees’, including ’an improved trip experience, increased reliability, cost savings, and more environmentally-friendly train operations’.