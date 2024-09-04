Show Fullscreen

On August 26 CRRC announced it had delivered the first of 13 six-car GoA4 driverless monorail trains for Monterrey lines 4 and 6.

On August 30 the Land of Baden-Württemberg formally provided Stuttgarter Straßenbahnen with a €84m grant to partly fund a 2022 rolling stock order. Stadler is to supply 40 Type S-DT 8.16 light rail vehicles to replace older vehicles and expand the fleet. ’Passengers in Stuttgart can look forward to more comfort, accessibility and additional luggage storage’, said Transport Minister Winfried Hermann. ‘These vehicles make the journey even more pleasant. They are an attractive offer for switching from cars to public transport.’

In 2024-25 Voestalpine Railway Systems is to supply 20 km of heavy-duty rail for the renewal of various Wien tram lines, and an additional 16 km for the construction of three new routes.

Teck Lee station on Singapore’s Punggol LRT finally opened on August 15, two decades after being built in an area which at the time was not well developed. The station improves access to the Singapore Institute of Technology Punggol Campus and Punggol Digital District.

Aura Brand Solutions provided matching custom designed rainbow wraps for a Metrolink tram and Bee Network bus ahead of the Manchester Pride celebrations. The wraps were made from recyclable Biofilm.

A contract announced in February for TMH subsidiary Metrowagonmash to supply 65 metro cars to Baku by the end of 2026 was confirmed on August 19 following a meeting between Russia‘s President Putin and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

Infrastructure manager RFI has selected a consortium of Mi.Cos, Maceg, Gema and Salcef as preferred bidder for a €131m contract to build Pigneto station on Roma suburban routes FL1 and FL3. It will provide interchange with metro Line C.

Macao Light Rapid Transit’s Union Hospital Station opened on September 1 to improve access to the healthcare complex via a direct footbridge.

As part of a 16·6bn rouble framework agreement signed in 2023 which covers 116 trams of different capacities, PK TS has begun production of single-section 71-911EM Lionet trams tailored to the requirements of St Petersburg operator Gorelektrotrans. Features include an active driver assistance system. The manufacturer has previously only supplied the city with two and three-section trams.

On August 26 New Jersey’s NJ Transit and the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation launched their Chance For Change programme to provide a digital platform for customers to donate through a coalition of partners that provides direct assistance to people experiencing homelessness, substance use disorders or with other social service needs. ‘Many customers who ride NJ Transit urgently want to help when they see people in need’, said New Jersey Transit Police Chief Christopher Trucillo.