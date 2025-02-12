Show Fullscreen

MPK Poznań has taken delivery of the first of 24 secondhand 75% low-floor Duewag NGT6D trams acquired from Bonn.

On January 3 Madrid municipality awarded FCC, Sacyr and BECSA a €181m 36-month contract to built the 1·7 km extension of metro Line 5 from Alameda de Osuma to Barajas airport.

The Toshkent metro has taken delivery of three four-car Moskva-2020 trainsets from Metrowagonmash, with three more expected by the end of February.

On January 20, Catalan operator FGC invited tenders to supply and maintain seven trams for use between Vila-Seca and Cambrils on the future Tram de Tarragona network. The trams are to be 33 m long, with at least 50 seats, a capacity of 210 passengers and equipped with technology for operation on sections of line without catenary. The budget is €73m.

Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt’s Minister of Planning, Economic Development & International Cooperation, and Eduardo Soriano, Spain’s Economic & Commercial representative in Egypt, have signed a €1·4m grant agreement to fund feasibility studies for an extension of Cairo metro Line 1 from New El-Marg to Shebin Al-Qanater. The study is to be undertaken by Typsa and the National Authority for Tunnels within eight months.

The Yarra Journey Makers joint venture of Transdev and John Holland has formally taken over operation of Melbourne’s Yarra Trams network.

On January 14 New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that in 2025 police patrols on Subway platforms and trains will be increased; platform edge barriers will be deployed at more than 100 stations; upgraded fare gates will be installed in more than 20 stations and an additional 20 stations in 2026, while exit gates will delay egress at 150 more stations in order to reduce fare evasion; and LED lighting will be installed throughout Subway stations.

Construction of a 1·8 km two-stop tram extension in southern Praha has been approved. The KC1·5bn project covers a route from Libuš to Nové Dvory. Civil works are expected to start in 2026 and revenue services in 2027.

General contractor SMH Rail has awarded Siemens Mobility a 40-month technical support and spares contract for the Klang Valley MRT line in Kuala Lumpur. Siemens Mobility previously designed the trains, supplied key components including traction converters, control systems and bogies, and supervised assembly by SMH Rail. ‘Our deep expertise in rail technology and commitment to sustainability will help ensure the continued reliable and efficient operation of this critical public transportation network that serves millions of residents’, said Elmar Zeiler, CEO of Siemens Mobility Customer Service, on February 7.

Metra has not yet reached agreement with Union Pacific on future payments for the use of the infrastructure once it takes over operation of three Chicago commuter services from the freight railway in April. Mediation before the Surface Transportation Board was agreed in August, but agreement had not been reached by January 31, and Union Pacific has extended an offer to use binding arbitration. ‘We are committed to reaching a financial agreement this year that is fair to both parties’, said UP’s VP of Public Affairs Liisa Stark on February 10.