CRRC Qingdao Sifang has delivered two three-car electric multiple-units to boost capacity on the two-line Biotrén suburban rail network serving Concepción. The vehicles augment the fleet of nine similar trainsets already in operation. Chilean national railway EFE says that ‘the purchase of 10 more EMUs is in progress’.

The city of Edmonton has shortlisted CAF, Hyundai Rotem and Siemens Mobility for a contract to supply up to 53 high-floor light rail vehicles. On February 13 the city said its Request for Qualifications has attracted six submissions. The order would include 37 LRVs to replace the U2 fleet, and up to 16 for the Capital Line South and Metro Line Northwest extensions. The city hopes to award contract in late 2025 for delivery in 2028-29.

Chicago Transit Authority’s Innovation Studio has awarded STV $60 000 of funding to test the use of a machine-vision track intrusion detection system at two stations. CTA said it receives 2 000 reports every year of people on the track, one of the most common being people who jump off a platform to retrieve a dropped mobile phone.

Vinnytsia Mayor Serhiy Morhunov has announced plans to add locally built centre sections to the city’s ex-Swiss Tram 2000 trams in co-operation with advisers from Zürich. A 1m hryvnia contract for the lengthening of an initial tram by the end of May 2025 has been awarded to Ukrtorhservis.

Hungarian national railway group MÁV has announced that tram-train vehicles running between Szeged and Hódmezővásárhely are to be fitted with bright yellow warning panels to make them more visible. The first modified vehicle entered service on February 20.

Göteborgs Spårvägar has upgraded the paint shop at Rantorget depot to meet modern environmental and working environment requirements. The Göteborg tram operator said being able to undertake work in-house would enable repairs to be completed more quickly.

Passengers on Birmingham ‘s West Midlands Metro will be able to buy tickets from Cammax vending machines at the stops from February 26. Travellers can also use the My Metro App, and Swift smart cards which can now be topped up via the machines. ’The new system brings us in line with other tram networks across the country, where buy before you board has proven to be a more convenient, efficient, and fairer way to pay for tram travel’, said Head of Commercial Michael Reading-Skilton.

Beograd’s transport operator has called tenders for the supply of 100 trams worth an estimated 40·5bn dinars. The low-floor two-section trams should be from 17 to 20 m long with a capacity of least 95 passengers, including 30 seated. They will have information displays, CCTV, ramps for wheelchairs and air-conditioning.

On January 27 Infrastructure manager RFI opened the Venezia Mestre Gazzera station on the Venezia – Udine line. Forming part of a wider remodelling of the road and rail network in the Gazzera district, the suburban station has been built at a cost of €9m.