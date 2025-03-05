Show Fullscreen

Two extensions of Jerusalem’s light rail Red Line opened on February 27. A 2·5 km section runs north from Heyl Ha-Avir to Neve Ya’akov with four stops, while a 4·9 km southwestern extension takes the line from Mount Hertzl to Hadasseh Ein Kerem.

The city of Beograd has extended RATP Dev’s early operator assistance contract to support development of the planned three-line automated metro network. It has also signed a memorandum of understanding outlining a broader scope of collaboration.

On February 6, the Japan International Cooperation Agency signed an agreement with the government of Panama for the provision of a ¥159·5bn Japanese Official Development Assistance loan for the Phase 3 of Panamá City monorail Line 3. The loan will support civil works for 5 km of tunnels between Albrook on metro Line 1 and Panama Pacifico, as well as for 20 km of elevated alignment between Panama Pacifico and a terminus at Ciudad del Futuro. The loan would also cover the procurement of monorail systems, the construction of stations, and the provision of consulting services for the tunnelled section.

Oman’s national transport company Mwasalat plans to develop a metro or light rail system in Masqat in 2026-40, CEO Badr bin Mohammed al Nadabi has told the municipal council.

Praha operator DPP has awarded Metrostav a KC134m contract to modernise the Petřín hill funicular. This includes replacement of the track and haulage equipment, reinforcing the trackbed and new station infrastructure. In 2023 Doppelmayr/Garaventa was awarded a KC138m contract to supply a pair of replacement cars. Reopening is planned for Q3 2026.

Mayor of Malatya Sami Er announced on January 31 that feasibility studies are to be commissioned for a rail-based mass transit link to connect the main line station with Çöşnük Kavşağı in the east of the city.

A tunnel boring machine has been used to excavate an initial 1 km of tunnels for Metro de Santiago’s future Line 7. The operator says this is the first use of a TBM for metro construction in the city, previous tunnels having been built using traditional mining or cut-and-cover methods. The TBM will be used to bore 8 km of the 26 km route.

London Underground has installed 6 000 LED bulbs supplied by Armadillo at King’s Cross St Pancras station. This is expected to save 1 400 MWh per year, almost 300 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, and up to £455 000 in operational savings in the first year.

Singapore Airlines began offering in-town check-in and baggage drop at MTR Corp’s Hong Kong station on February 24. The service is available between 24 h and 90 min before take-off. The check-in service is exclusively for Airport Express passengers and is operated by the individual airlines; Qantas Airways started operations at Hong Kong station and Kowloon station earlier in the month, joining Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong Airlines.